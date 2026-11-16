Azerbaijan introduces unified management of Caspian Sea coastal areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on measures to improve state management in the coastal areas of the section of the Caspian Sea (lake) that belongs to Azerbaijan.

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

Guided by Item 32 of Article 109 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, and to ensure sustainable development and environmental stability, organize the coordinated activities of state bodies (institutions) involved in the execution of management and control functions within the coastal areas of the section of the Caspian Sea (lake) belonging to Azerbaijan, enhancing the efficiency and agility of operations in this sphere; implementing digital management models, ensuring the effective management of land in these areas, and improving state control mechanisms regarding the use and protection of such land, the decree tasks:

1. entrust the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan (hereinafter referred to as the Service) with implementing a unified state policy on land management, use and protection along the coastal area of the Caspian Sea (lake), within the section belonging to the Republic of Azerbaijan (excluding islands, inhabited areas and areas designated for settlement, areas used for industrial, energy, port, defense and border protection purposes, as well as other areas with special status established by regulatory legal acts) (hereinafter referred to as the coastal area), as well as coordinating the activities of state bodies (institutions) involved in management and oversight of the coastal area in accordance with their respective areas of responsibility.

2. Increase the staff limit of the Service by 40 units to organize management within the coastal zone.

3. The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan must:

3.1. prepare and submit proposals regarding the following, based on proposals from the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and taking international practice into account, to the President of Azerbaijan within six months:

3.1.1. the designation of the coastal zone as a territory with a special status, its zoning, and the establishment of its legal regime, and the improvement of the regulatory legal framework to ensure a unified approach and coordinated management in the execution of the management and control functions of state bodies (institutions) concerning environmental protection, the development of economic sectors, tourism, recreation, and other areas of activity within the coastal zone;

3.1.2. drafts of normative legal acts concerning the improvement of state management of lands, state control over their use and protection, the prevention of instances of illegal seizure, and the strengthening of measures for administrative and criminal liability;

3.2. approve, in coordination with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and within a period of six months, the current status of the line of contact between the water surface of the section of the Caspian Sea (lake) belonging to Azerbaijan and the land, the boundaries and dimensions of the coastal zone, as well as the graphic representation of the coastal zone in both hard-copy and digital formats;

3.3. resolve other issues arising from this decree.

4. The Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan must:

4.1. submit proposals, developed jointly with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, for the creation of an information system that ensures the storage of up-to-date maps and data based on Geographic Information Systems (GIS), as well as management in this sphere, taking into account the requirements of the law of Azerbaijan "On information, informatization, and information protection" and the provisions of Part 1 of this decree, to the President of Azerbaijan within a period of six months;

4.2. take appropriate measures to ensure implementation of the state administration of lands in the coastal zone, including their allocation for use (lease), by the Service based on the "single window" principle via the E-Government Information System;

4.3. report on the work carried out regarding management and control in the coastal zone in coordination with the relevant state bodies (institutions) to the President of Azerbaijan once a year;

4.4. submit proposals regarding the allocation of necessary financial resources for the implementation of measures arising from the execution of this decree (such as surveillance systems, on-site monitoring, demolition, landscaping, and sanitary cleaning work) and for strengthening the material-technical provision of the Service to the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan.

5. The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan must take the necessary measures to ensure the financing, from the state budget, of matters arising from the execution of this decree.