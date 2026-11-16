Azerbaijan allocates $588,000 to hold “Yukselish” competition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. One million manat ($588,000) has been allocated to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan from the President's Reserve Fund, envisaged in the 2026 state budget, to carry out preparatory work for holding the next “Yukselish” competition in 2027.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant decree. The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan must ensure the financing stipulated in this decree.

The Organizing Committee, established by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 1354 dated July 26, 2019, "On the establishment of the Yukselish competition" must resolve issues arising from this decree.