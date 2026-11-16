Tajikistan's installed power generation capacity exceeds 6,700 MW

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Tajikistan’s installed power generation capacity has exceeded 6,700 megawatts (MW), following the construction of new generating facilities and the modernization of existing power plants.

According to Tajikistan’s Ministry of Energy and Water Resources, Minister Daler Juma announced this on November 12 during an address to the Majlisi Namoyandagon, the lower chamber of the Majlisi Oli (Supreme Assembly) of Tajikistan. He provided an overview of the current state of the country’s energy sector, its performance, and development prospects.

Since gaining independence, Tajikistan has implemented 37 state investment projects in the energy sector, with a combined value of 30 billion somoni (approximately $3.25 billion). Another 20 projects, worth 23 billion somoni (approximately $2.49 billion), are currently underway.

The commissioning of more than 2,300 MW of new generating capacity has brought the country's total installed capacity to over 6,700 MW. Electricity production has also increased, from 17.4 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in 1991 to 24 billion kWh in 2025.

The rehabilitation and modernization of existing hydropower plants (HPPs) remain among the sector's key priorities. Following the rehabilitation of three generating units at the Nurek HPP, its installed capacity increased by 120 MW. The plant's modernization is scheduled for completion in 2031, when its total capacity is expected to reach 3,375 MW.

The rehabilitation of the Qayroqqum, Sarband, and Varzob-1 HPPs has also increased their generating capacity.