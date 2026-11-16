Azerbaijan sees growing public confidence in manat and banking sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Public confidence in the national currency and the banking sector continues to grow in Azerbaijan, the governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Taleh Kazimov said, Trend's correspondent reports.

He made the remark during a plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament, where the draft law "On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027" was discussed in its first reading.

Kazimov noted that the annual dollarization rate fell by 3.3 percentage points to 25.2%: “This is a historic low. Compared to the end of 2021, the dollarization rate has fallen by 15.4%.

He noted that in 2026, despite global uncertainty and geopolitical challenges, the country continued to experience economic development, social welfare improved, and macroeconomic stability was maintained.

According to Kazimov, as of the end of October 2026, annual inflation stood at 5.2%. This figure is within the Central Bank’s target range. According to the bank’s October forecasts, average annual inflation is expected to be 5.3% in 2027–2028.

The Central Bank governor noted that from January through October of this year, the country’s economy grew by 1.7%, while the non-oil and gas sector grew by 2.9%. According to the Central Bank’s forecasts, GDP growth is expected to reach 2.3% by the end of 2027, while non-oil and gas GDP growth is projected to reach 4.3%.

Referring to the situation in the foreign sector, Kazimov reported that for the first 9 months of 2026, the foreign trade surplus amounted to $10.5 billion. The current account recorded a surplus of $4.7 billion for the first 6 months of the year, equivalent to 12.4% of GDP.

According to him, the current account surplus is projected to reach $8.5 billion by the end of 2026 and approximately $5.5 billion by the end of 2027.

The governor of the Central Bank also described the growth in strategic foreign exchange reserves as an important indicator of the country’s financial resilience to external shocks. He reported that during the first 10 months of 2026, Azerbaijan’s strategic foreign exchange reserves grew by 4.1% to reach $88.6 billion.

According to Kazimov, these reserves are sufficient to finance 40 months of the country’s imports of goods and services; they are 3.3 times greater than the broad money supply in manats and 20 times greater than the country’s direct external public debt.

He emphasized that in the foreign exchange market, supply significantly exceeds demand in both the cash and non-cash segments.

Kazimov added that the Central Bank’s foreign exchange reserves for the first 10 months of this year also grew by 34%, or $3.9 billion, reaching $15.4 billion. This is the highest figure in the institution’s history.