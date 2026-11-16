IMF expects Kazakhstan's economic growth to accelerate in 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Kazakhstan's economic growth is expected to accelerate in 2027 after maintaining steady growth in 2026, according to the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) October forecast, the Kazakh government's press service reported.

The IMF's assessment of Kazakhstan's economic situation was discussed during a meeting between IMF Mission Chief for Kazakhstan Amina Lahreche and Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov. The sides reviewed the results of the Fund's mission and discussed further cooperation.

The IMF also noted that Central Asian countries, including Kazakhstan, remain resilient to external factors thanks to ongoing reforms. The Fund identified price stability, coordination of monetary and fiscal policies, rebuilding fiscal buffers and trade diversification as key priorities for the region.

Kazakhstan's GDP grew by 4.5% in the first 10 months of 2026, while fixed capital investment increased by 4.9%. Positive growth was recorded in industry and agriculture, with the highest rates reported in mechanical engineering (22.2%) and pharmaceuticals (50.9%). Agriculture expanded by 5.2%.

Lahreche positively assessed Kazakhstan's macroeconomic situation and highlighted the country's significant economic potential.

"We arrived in Kazakhstan shortly after the President delivered his Address and outlined important priorities for infrastructure development and investment in human capital. We note Kazakhstan's significant economic potential. We hope that our dialogue and the recommendations we propose will contribute to ensuring sustainable economic growth, taking into account the needs of citizens," she said.

Bektenov, in turn, briefed the IMF representative on institutional reforms underway in the country. He noted that the Constitution came into force in July, laying the foundation for a Fair and Strong Kazakhstan. The government is also continuing efforts to develop the digital economy and establish new sources of economic growth in line with the priorities set by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of expert dialogue with the IMF and the use of international experience to improve Kazakhstan's economic policy.

"Our dialogue continues through regular missions, targeted consultations and the provision of technical assistance by the IMF to government agencies. I hope that the recommendations following the current mission will serve as a useful guide for further improving the country's macroeconomic and macroprudential policies," Bektenov said.

Following the meeting, the government confirmed its readiness to maintain constructive dialogue and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with the IMF in promising areas. The relevant government agencies will review all proposals and recommendations put forward by the Fund.