Azerbaijan's 2027 budget marks turning point in reducing oil dependency - Accounts Chamber

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Azerbaijan’s 2027 state budget serves as a turning point toward reducing Azerbaijan's dependence on the oil and gas sector, and envisages an optimal balance between military, social, and investment expenditures, Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts Vugar Gulmammadov said during discussion of the draft law "On the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027" in its first reading at plenary session of the parliament today, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, the draft budget for next year is distinguished by two key features. The first is the projection that the non-oil and gas sector will account for more than 77% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). This represents the highest figure recorded to date.

The second significant point is the target for the non-oil and gas sector to contribute 60.6 percent of total state budget revenues. This figure is also considered an all-time high.

The chairman of the chamber noted that, in analyzing the draft budget, the Chamber of Accounts focuses on three fundamental questions: the draft's compliance with legislative requirements, the reliability of the budget parameters, and the medium- to long-term sustainability of public finances.

He added that the draft state budget for 2027, along with other documents included in the budget package, has been analyzed for compliance with legal requirements. Although a need to improve certain indicators was identified, appropriate refinements and additions were made to the budget documents following discussions with central executive authorities.

Gulmammadov emphasized that the analyses conducted indicate that the budget documentation is presented in a largely accurate and reliable manner, in line with the relevant reporting framework for key aspects.

Addressing the issue of fiscal sustainability, the chairman of the chamber noted that the ratio of Azerbaijan’s public debt to its GDP is significantly below critical international thresholds.

Specifically, as of October 1, 2026, this figure stood at 17.3%. At the same time, the reserves of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan bolster the country’s liquidity and counter-cyclical financial capacity, thereby supporting debt sustainability.

"While the country’s fiscal space provides an effective financial buffer against external macroeconomic shocks, the institutional strengthening of national fiscal rules, including the development of a non-resource revenue base, remains a fundamental prerequisite for ensuring long-term intertemporal budget sustainability," he remarked.

The chairman of the chamber identified the full coverage of current expenditures through non-oil revenues as a key objective for the medium term. At the same time, he drew attention to the increasing share of current expenditures within the state budget.

According to him, the rise of this indicator from 60.4% to 62.3% could pose certain risks to long-term financial sustainability.

Gulmammadov proposed imposing limits on the growth rate of current expenditures within the framework of fiscal rules.

In conclusion, he said that, based on the analyses conducted, the draft state budget for 2027, submitted to the parliament, has been prepared in compliance with relevant legislative requirements and will serve to provide financial support for the country’s primary tasks and strategic goals.