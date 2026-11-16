TAP transports over 64 bcm of gas to Europe in six years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has transported more than 64 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe over six years, the TAP AG consortium said on November 16.

“On 15 November, TAP marked its sixth year since the start of commercial operations. Since 2020, more than 64 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas have safely travelled through TAP to European markets, contributing to the continent’s energy security and supply diversity,” the consortium said in a message.

TAP AG said the pipeline continues to strengthen its operational resilience by adapting to Europe’s evolving energy needs.

“Six years on, we continue to evolve our asset,” said the consortium.

TAP forms the European section of the Southern Gas Corridor, through which natural gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field is delivered to European markets. The 877-kilometer pipeline runs from the Greek-Turkish border through Greece and Albania, crosses the Adriatic Sea and reaches the southern coast of Italy. TAP has an initial capacity of 10 bcm of gas per year, with the potential to increase capacity to 20 bcm per year.

The pipeline creates opportunities for gas transportation to markets in the wider region through existing and potentially new infrastructure.

TAP is connected to the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), which entered commercial operations in 2022, enabling the transportation of Caspian gas to Bulgaria.