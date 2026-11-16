IsDB, Türkiye sign €660 million agreement to develop Istanbul rail link

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and Türkiye have signed a €660 million financing agreement for the Istanbul North Rail Crossing Project (INRAIL), which aims to develop railway connectivity in the northern part of Istanbul.

According to the IsDB, the signing ceremony took place at the EXPO Exhibition Center in Antalya on the sidelines of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31). The agreement was signed by Türkiye’s Ministry of Treasury and Finance and the Islamic Development Bank.

The ceremony was held as part of an event attended by Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, who also serves as the country’s governor at the IsDB, along with representatives of multilateral development banks.

"During the event, financing was announced for 10 projects and programmes worth approximately $5.1 billion in total, with support from multilateral development banks. These projects are aimed at advancing Türkiye’s climate goals under the Paris Agreement and its second Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0). They cover climate-resilient infrastructure, low-carbon transport, sustainable industrialization, climate-smart agriculture, green urban development and stronger economic resilience.

"The €660 million financing represents the largest sovereign financing operation ever undertaken by the Islamic Development Bank in Türkiye. The funds will support the implementation of the strategic INRAIL infrastructure project, which will be carried out by the country’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

"Furthermore, the agreement marks the first financing agreement between the IsDB and Türkiye under the Forward Lease mechanism," the bank said.

The INRAIL project envisages the construction and development of nearly 127 kilometres of electrified railway infrastructure equipped with a modern signalling system. Its implementation is expected to improve the efficiency of freight and passenger transport between Europe and Asia and strengthen transcontinental rail connectivity.

According to the IsDB, its Board of Executive Directors approved financing for the project in June 2026.

"The total volume of project financing approved for Türkiye by the Islamic Development Bank Group has exceeded $16.5 billion. The funds have supported 556 projects across various sectors, including infrastructure, healthcare, renewable energy, high-speed rail, education, agriculture, finance, private sector development and international trade," the bank said.

The project is expected to increase annual rail freight capacity from 3 million tonnes to 50 million tonnes. Its total cost is estimated at $8.1 billion, with international financial institutions expected to provide around 83% of the financing.

The development of Türkiye’s railway infrastructure is also important for improving freight transport along the Middle Corridor. The project is expected to increase the route’s capacity on the Europe-Asia section and ease existing logistical bottlenecks.