Tajikistan plans to add 1,000 MW of solar power capacity by 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Tajikistan plans to build additional solar power plants with a combined capacity of 1,000 megawatts (MW) by the end of 2027.

According to Tajikistan’s Ministry of Energy and Water Resources, Minister Daler Juma announced this on November 12 while addressing the Majlisi Namoyandagon (the lower chamber of the Majlisi Oli, Tajikistan’s Supreme Assembly).

Construction is currently underway on two large-scale solar power plants with a combined capacity of 500 MW in the Asht and Jayhun districts.

The development of renewable energy sources, particularly solar and wind power generation, is considered one of the key approaches to diversifying the country’s energy mix. In addition to the two plants under construction, Tajikistan plans to develop a further 1,000 MW of solar photovoltaic (PV) generation capacity by the end of 2027.

Daler Juma also highlighted the construction of the Rogun Hydropower Plant (HPP), which has a planned installed capacity of 3,780 MW. He described the project as strategically important for achieving Tajikistan’s energy independence and ensuring sustainable development of the national economy.

Construction work at the Rogun HPP is currently nearly 70% complete. The third generating unit is scheduled to enter operation in September 2027, while the remaining units are expected to be commissioned by 2031.

The expansion of solar power generation and construction of the Rogun HPP form part of Tajikistan’s broader efforts to increase electricity generation capacity and diversify its energy sources. These projects are expected to expand the country’s generation base and strengthen its ability to meet domestic electricity demand.