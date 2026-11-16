Uzbekistan, Oman agree to develop logistics centers, expand exports

Photo: the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Uzbekistan and Oman discussed expanding trade and economic cooperation during a series of meetings held in Muscat on Monday between Uzbek Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov and representatives of major Omani companies, investment funds and financial institutions.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, the talks focused on potential joint projects in electrical engineering, energy, chemicals, mining, construction, agriculture and digital technologies.

Particular attention was paid to the development of transport and logistics infrastructure, the establishment of new production facilities, attracting Omani investment in real estate and tourism projects, and expanding financial cooperation.

The discussions resulted in agreements to develop a network of logistics centers, establish new production facilities, expand export supplies, and advance promising investment initiatives.

The meetings took place ahead of Uzbekistan's state visit to Oman and were part of broader efforts to strengthen economic ties and attract investment from Omani businesses and financial institutions.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a state visit to Oman on November 16–17 at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said. During the visit to Muscat, the two leaders are expected to hold high-level talks. Mirziyoyev is also scheduled to meet with executives of major Omani companies and take part in other events.