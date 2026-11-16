SOCAR expands Romanian network with 110th fuel station

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR has opened its 110th filling station in Romania, SOCAR announced in a statement.

The new station is located in the town of Horia, in Neamț County in northeastern Romania, a region with significant economic and tourism potential.

Operating under the SOCAR brand, the new outlet is the company’s seventh filling station in Neamț County.

Like other SOCAR-branded stations, the facility is equipped with modern service infrastructure and offers customers petrol and diesel, as well as a range of additional services.

As part of efforts to promote the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand, an Azerbaijani-themed section has been set up at the Cafe Nar on the premises, where both locally sourced products and goods brought from Azerbaijan are available for sale.

The opening of new filling stations is an important part of SOCAR’s strategy to strengthen its position in Romania’s retail fuel market and expand its geographical footprint across the country.

SOCAR operates in Romania through SOCAR Petroleum SA, established in 2011. In 2025, the company recorded turnover of 3.9 billion Romanian lei (approximately €750 million), up 9.7% from the previous year.

The company currently operates three fuel storage depots across Romania. SOCAR has invested 400 million lei (approximately €78.4 million) in the Romanian economy to date.