Azerbaijan's banking sector reviews key risks and priorities (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and representatives of the country's banking sector have discussed key priorities, emerging risks, and development prospects for the industry in the coming period.

The discussion took place during a meeting between CBA First Deputy Governor Aliyar Mammadyarov and the heads of banks represented on the expanded Presidium of the Azerbaijan Banks Association, the CBA reported.

The participants reviewed the banking sector's performance in the first nine months of the current year, existing challenges, development prospects, and key priorities for the period ahead. They also discussed the potential impact of changes in the global economic environment on the financial sector and measures to minimize these effects.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on strategic initiatives related to risk-based regulation and supervision in the banking sector, as well as other issues on the sector's current agenda.

As of September 30, 2026, Azerbaijan had 21 operating banks, with 507 branches, 80 departments, and 3,500 ATMs. The banking sector employed 27,775 people.

The assets of operating banks totaled 63.62 billion manat ($37.42 billion), while their total liabilities amounted to 55.78 billion manat ($32.81 billion). Balance sheet capital stood at nearly 7.84 billion manat ($4.61 billion). In September, banks' assets increased by 1.8%, liabilities by 1.9%, and balance sheet capital by 1.1%.

During the reporting month, banks' loan portfolios grew by 2.6%, or 860.5 million manat ($506.2 million), reaching 33.68 billion manat ($19.81 billion).

Business loans accounted for 54.7% of the total loan portfolio, or 18.44 billion manat ($10.85 billion). Consumer loans made up 30.9%, totaling 10.41 billion manat ($6.12 billion), while mortgage loans accounted for 14.4%, or approximately 4.84 billion manat ($2.84 billion).

Since the beginning of the year, the loan portfolio has increased by 12%, or 3.62 billion manat ($2.13 billion), compared with growth of 6.5% over the same period in 2025.