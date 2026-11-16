Kyrgyzstan puts joint energy and infrastructure projects on ECO agenda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Kyrgyzstan has emphasized the importance of implementing joint energy and infrastructure projects among member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), according to the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The address was made today by Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kairat Tursunkulov who took part in the 30th meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs, held in Islamabad, Pakistan.

During the meeting, delegation heads discussed regional issues and exchanged views on the current state and prospects of trade and economic, transport and logistics, energy, and humanitarian cooperation among ECO member states.

“In his remarks, K. Tursunkulov reaffirmed the Kyrgyz side’s commitment to further strengthening multilateral cooperation within the framework of the ECO, noting the importance of effectively utilizing the Organization’s existing potential to develop mutually beneficial partnerships, expand trade and economic ties, and implement joint infrastructure and energy projects,” the ministry noted.

Notably, energy cooperation is particularly important for Kyrgyzstan because hydropower accounts for up to 85% of its electricity generation. The country is seeking to make greater use of its substantial hydropower and renewable energy potential while strengthening energy security and expanding electricity generation. Hydropower output varies seasonally, with higher generation in summer and lower water inflows in winter, making additional generating capacity and regional energy cooperation important priorities.

Infrastructure development, meanwhile, is central to Kyrgyzstan's efforts to strengthen its position as a regional transport and logistics link. The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway is expected to establish a direct rail connection between China and Kyrgyzstan and provide an additional route for freight moving between East Asia and Central Asia. According to the OECD, the project could also support Kyrgyzstan's transit potential by facilitating the movement of Chinese goods towards other regional and international markets.