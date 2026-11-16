Azerbaijan's SOCAR invests €78.4M in Romania's economy to date

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has invested 400 million lei (approximately 78.4 million euros) in Romania’s economy to date, according to SOCAR.

In addition, it is noted that the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) operates in Romania through SOCAR Petroleum SA, a company established in 2011. As it expands its operations in the country’s fuel market, the company is developing a network of gas stations and logistics infrastructure.

One of the key milestones in SOCAR’s operations in Romania has been the expansion of its network of gas stations. By the end of 2025, the company had increased the number of its stations in the country to 91. The goal for 2026 is to exceed the 100-station mark.

On October 30, SOCAR’s 100th gas station opened in the Romanian city of Galați. This further strengthened the company’s position in the country’s retail fuel market. The new station offers gasoline and diesel fuel under the “Nano” brand. It also features a “Nar” café, which serves Azerbaijani and local dishes. Currently, the number of SOCAR gas stations in Romania stands at 110.

The company’s operations in Romania are not limited to retail fuel sales. SOCAR currently operates three fuel storage facilities (oil depots) in the country, located in the cities of Teiuș, Onești, and Constanța. This infrastructure is crucial for fuel storage and distribution to the network of gas stations.

In terms of financial performance, SOCAR Petroleum SA’s revenue in 2025 amounted to 3.9 billion lei (approximately 750 million euros). This represents a 9.7% increase compared to the previous year. Thus, the company has not only expanded the scope of its operations in the Romanian market but has also increased its revenue.

SOCAR entered the Romanian market in 2011. Starting with 13 gas stations in the initial phase, the company expanded its network to various regions of the country in subsequent years. Currently, Romania is one of SOCAR’s key markets within the European Union.

The company’s investments include the development of fuel retail facilities, storage infrastructure, and the expansion of domestic supply capabilities.