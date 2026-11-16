Kazakhstan plans to open third railway crossing with China in 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Kazakhstan plans to launch the Bakhty-Ayagoz railway line in 2027, opening a third railway border crossing between Kazakhstan and China with an expected annual capacity of up to 20 million tons of cargo, the Kazakh Ministry of Transport reported.

Construction of the 303-kilometer railway line is proceeding according to schedule, with completion and commissioning planned for 2027.

Of the 39.5 million cubic meters of earthwork planned for the project, 36.8 million cubic meters have been completed, accounting for 93% of the total. Most of the remaining work is concentrated in the border area and around Bakhty station.

Workers are currently leveling the upper layer of the railway embankment and checking soil compaction quality before laying the track superstructure. Construction of artificial structures is also ongoing. Of the 267 culverts planned, 245 have been built, while 12 of the 19 livestock underpasses have been completed. Work is underway on 43 of the 47 bridges.

The new railway line is expected to reduce pressure on the existing Dostyk and Altynkol border crossings, improve cargo distribution and create additional capacity for freight transportation between Kazakhstan and China.

The project is also expected to expand Kazakhstan's export opportunities, increase supplies of domestic products to the Chinese market, attract additional transit cargo and strengthen trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.