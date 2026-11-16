Azerbaijan, Georgia seek faster rail freight movement across border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) and Georgian Railways management have discussed the acceleration of the border crossing by freight trains.

The discussion took place during the visit of a delegation led by the Chairman of ADY, Rovshan Rustamov, to the Boyuk Kasik, Gardabani, and Tbilisi railway stations, the ADY reported.

During the visit, discussions included the expansion of cooperation to ensure more efficient organization of rail transport between the two countries and to accelerate border-crossing processes. The processes for receiving, processing, and dispatching trains at stations, as well as the capabilities of the existing infrastructure, were reviewed.

The primary focus was on reducing the transit time for freight and passenger trains at the Azerbaijan–Georgia border, optimizing border and customs control procedures, ensuring the uninterrupted movement of trains, and eliminating potential delays.

The delegation also reviewed the work being carried out at the Gardabani and Tbilisi stations regarding the organization of transport, the coordination of train movements, and the improvement of operational processes.

The parties emphasized the importance of refining operational mechanisms, simplifying technical procedures, eliminating redundant operations, and facilitating the prompt exchange of information.

The status of the implementation of previous agreements was also reviewed during the meeting. It has been reported that positive results have been achieved in organizing the uninterrupted movement of trains along the Boyuk Kasik–Tbilisi–Boyuk Kasik route and in optimizing technical inspection procedures for railcars.

According to ADY , new operational approaches implemented within the framework of previous agreements have made it possible to halve the time required for freight trains to cross the border.

During the meeting, it was noted that these measures serve to strengthen railway ties between the two countries, enhance the efficiency of international freight transport, reduce transit times, and boost the competitiveness of the Middle Corridor.