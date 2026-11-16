Kyrgyzstan discusses trade, transport, and energy cooperation with ECO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Kyrgyzstan and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) discussed ways to expand cooperation in trade, transport, and energy on November 16, according to the Kyrgyz Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Kyrgyz Deputy Foreign Minister Kairat Tursunkulov and ECO Secretary General Asad Majeed Khan on the sidelines of the 30th meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.

The two sides reviewed current issues related to Kyrgyzstan's engagement with the organization and prospects for further strengthening cooperation among ECO member states in trade and economic relations, transport and logistics, and energy.

Kyrgyzstan is also seeking to make use of the ECO's financial institutions to support domestic investment and expand trade-related activities. In June 2025, the State Development Bank of Kyrgyzstan signed a memorandum of understanding with the ECO Trade and Development Bank to develop and finance joint projects. The discussions focused on investment in small and medium-sized enterprises and support for trade financing.

The State Development Bank's plans for 2026–2028 also include implementing cooperation agreements with international financial institutions, including arrangements involving €10 million in resources from the ECO Trade and Development Bank. The bank has identified infrastructure, energy, agriculture, industry, and transport as areas for cooperation with development partners.