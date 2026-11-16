Tashkent, Ankara explore ways to take defense cooperation further

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Uzbekistan and Türkiye have discussed strengthening bilateral defense cooperation and expanding military ties during talks between senior military officials in Tashkent on Monday, November 16, the Uzbek Ministry of Defense reported.

Uzbek Defense Minister Major General Botir Kudratkhodjayev received a Turkish delegation led by Chief of the General Staff General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu at the ministry's headquarters. The visit was followed by a meeting between Bayraktaroğlu and his Uzbek counterpart, First Deputy Defense Minister and Chief of the General Staff Major General Zaynobiddin Iminov.

During the talks, the officials reviewed the current state of defense cooperation, assessed the progress made so far and discussed priority areas for future engagement.

They also explored ways to make more effective use of existing cooperation opportunities, strengthen bilateral ties and develop new areas of military partnership.

As part of the visit, the Turkish delegation also toured Uzbekistan's University of Military Security and Defense. Major General Farkhodjon Shermatov, the university's first deputy head, welcomed the visitors and briefed them on the institution's activities and main responsibilities.

Moreover, the delegation reviewed the facilities available for military personnel training, including the university's modern educational infrastructure and training resources.

Uzbekistan and Türkiye maintain close strategic relations, with defense and military cooperation forming an important part of their broader partnership. The two countries have expanded engagement through military training, professional exchanges and cooperation between their defense institutions, alongside growing ties in trade, investment, transport and regional security.