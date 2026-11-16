Kyrgyzstan, CICA review Baku summit goals and deepen regional framework

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Kyrgyzstan and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) have discussed implementing initiatives put forward by Bishkek and strengthening the organization's institutional framework, according to the Kyrgyz Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

These issues were discussed at a meeting between on the sidelines of the 30th meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, Deputy Foreign Minister Kairat Tursunkulov and CICA Secretary General Sultan Hajiyev.

The sides reviewed the outcomes of the seventh CICA Summit, held in Baku on October 15, 2026, and discussed steps to implement Kyrgyzstan's initiatives.

They also reached a mutual understanding on further strengthening cooperation and the institutional framework of CICA.

The Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) is a pan-Asian intergovernmental platform established to promote peace, security and stability through dialogue, confidence-building measures and cooperation among Asian countries. The initiative to establish the Conference was put forward by Kazakhstan at the 47th session of the UN General Assembly in October 1992. CICA currently brings together 29 member states.

Azerbaijan has chaired CICA since 2024, focusing on transport connectivity, digitalization, environmental cooperation and sustainable development. On October 15, 2026, Baku hosted the organization's seventh summit, where member states reviewed the results of Azerbaijan's chairmanship and adopted the Baku Declaration. They also agreed to extend Azerbaijan's chairmanship for 2026-2028.

The Baku summit also marked an important step in CICA's institutional development. Member states approved the appointment of Azerbaijani diplomat Sultan Hajiyev as Secretary General for 2026-2030 and welcomed Laos as a new full member. The organization is pursuing a gradual transformation into a fully fledged regional international organization, with stronger institutions and legal foundations.

For Kyrgyzstan, CICA provides a platform to advance regional initiatives and participate in shaping cooperation on transport connectivity, energy security, environmental issues and sustainable development. At the Baku summit, Kyrgyzstan called for strengthening the region's physical logistics capacity, reflecting its interest in improving transport links and expanding access to regional markets.