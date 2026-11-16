Iran converts Parsi-82 exploration well into production well after review

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The Parsi-82 exploration well in Iran's Parsi oil field has been converted into a production well following technical studies and operational work, the National Iranian South Oil Company reported.

The announcement was made by Gholam Abbas Roshanaei Zadeh, head of the company's Reservoir Operations Department.

“Well Parsi-82 was drilled in 2014 in the western section of the field, targeting the Asmari formation, to assess oil volumes. Due to the inadequate quality of the reservoir rock and various operational constraints, the well remained shut in at zero pressure following its initial drilling,” he said.

Roshanaei Zadeh explained that the geological complexity of the western part of the Parsi oil field required a thorough, long-term investigation and assessment of its production potential. Following a review of reservoir data, steps were taken to reactivate the Parsi-82 well.

"Following a series of operations carried out in cooperation with the Aghajari Oil and Gas Production Company, the Parsi-82 oil well has begun producing 500 barrels of crude oil per day for the first time," he said.

He described the achievement as an effective step toward developing the western section of the Parsi oil field.

According to Trend's analysis based on data from Iran's Ministry of Petroleum, a contract for the Parsi oil field was signed in 2020 with the aim of increasing its production to 85,000 barrels per day. Under the contract, a total of 121 million barrels of crude oil is projected to be extracted from the field over 10 years.

Iran's Parsi oil field was discovered in 1964 and holds 10.9 billion barrels of crude oil. Production began two years later at a rate of 7,400 barrels of crude oil per day.

The Aghajari Oil and Gas Production Company operates under the National Iranian South Oil Company and manages eight oil and gas fields. These fields produce a total of 615,000 barrels of heavy and light crude oil per day. The company also produces more than 27.8 million cubic meters of gas per day.