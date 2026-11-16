Kazakhstan names new chief of State Control Department

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed Renat Aitayev as Head of the State Control Department of the Presidential Administration, according to a presidential order.

By another order, Alikhan Zhamsatov was relieved of his post as Head of the State Control Department of the Presidential Administration.

According to Kazakhstan's Paragraph legal information system, Aitayev was born on September 10, 1976. In February 2022, he was appointed Chief of Staff of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

Throughout his career, Aitayev held various positions in government agencies, including the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade. From 2010 to 2017, he headed the Industrial and Innovative Development Department of the Office of the Prime Minister. He later served as Deputy Head of the Office of the Prime Minister and Ethics Commissioner, and then as Head of the Secretariat of the Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration.

Zhamsatov was born on July 7, 1983. According to the Paragraph, he had headed the State Control Department of the Presidential Administration since September 25, 2025.

Previously, he held various positions in the civil service, including at the Civil Service Agency, the Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption, and the Economic Administration of the Parliament. From 2019 to 2022, he headed the Department of Official Events and External Relations of the Administrative Department of the President of Kazakhstan. From April 2022 to September 2025, he headed the State Institution for Material and Technical Support.