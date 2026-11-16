Azerbaijan ready to strengthen NATO partnership – Hikmet Hajiyev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Azerbaijan is ready to further develop its partnership with NATO, based on mutual respect, shared interests and practical cooperation, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Presidential Administration's Foreign Policy Affairs Department Hikmet Hajiyev said.

According to the post on his X account, Hajiyev stated this during a meeting with NATO's Committee of Deputy Permanent Representatives in the “NATO+Azerbaijan” format.

The meeting provided an opportunity to assess progress in Azerbaijan-NATO cooperation and discuss regional and international developments, he noted.

Hajiyev emphasized Azerbaijan's contribution to international peace and security as a reliable NATO partner, including through its participation in international peace support operations.

He added that cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO had evolved over the years into a multifaceted partnership encompassing political dialogue and practical engagement in defence, security and capacity-building.

"In 1994, Azerbaijan joined this partnership at a time of war and uncertainty. Today, we speak to you from a position of restored sovereignty, real peace and growing regional responsibility. Our partnership rests on mutual respect, shared interests and practical cooperation. We are ready to take it further, for a South Caucasus that is secure, connected and at peace," Hajiyev said.