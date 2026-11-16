Tashkent Stock Exchange presents new indices to Bank of Georgia, BNY Mellon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Uzbekistan's Tashkent Republican Stock Exchange has discussed capital market developments, new stock indices and digital infrastructure with representatives of JSC Bank of Georgia and The Bank of New York Mellon in Tashkent on Monday, November 16.

According to Tashkent Republican Stock Exchange, the meeting covered its current operations, recently introduced market indices, digital projects and legislative reforms aimed at developing Uzbekistan's capital market.

Particular attention was given to three new indices - UPI, UPI FF and UPI EW - introduced on November 10. The indices are designed to track stock market performance using three different weighting methods, allowing investors to assess market trends from different perspectives.

The participants also reviewed UMetryx, a unified market data and analytics platform being developed by the exchange. The platform is expected to provide real-time securities trading data, financial indicators of listed companies, historical price information, interactive charts and tools for monitoring and analyzing stock market indices.

The initiative aims to make market information more accessible to both domestic and international investors.

The meeting also addressed provisions of the draft Law on the Capital Market, including the introduction of new financial instruments, stronger investor protection and improvements to market infrastructure.

Tashkent Republican Stock Exchange is Uzbekistan's main securities trading platform, established on April 8, 1994. It provides infrastructure for companies to raise capital through the issuance and listing of shares and corporate bonds, while facilitating secondary-market trading through an electronic trading system. The exchange also provides market data and information on securities prices, trading volumes and indices. It plays an important role in developing Uzbekistan's capital market and improving access for domestic and international investors.