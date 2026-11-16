Tajikistan launches regional climate resilience program with Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have launched a regional program to restore degraded landscapes, improve water management and strengthen communities' resilience to climate change in Central Asia, Tajikistan's Committee for Environmental Protection reported.

The launch of the “Climate-resilient Landscapes in Central Asia” program, known as CLiCA, took place on the sidelines of the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31).

Chairman of the committee Bahodur Sheralizoda attended the high-level event and reaffirmed Tajikistan's commitment to regional cooperation on climate change, ecosystem restoration and sustainable landscape management.

The initiative was first proposed in 2021 during discussions with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ). Its initial development was supported through the Green Climate Fund Readiness Programme implemented in Tajikistan with GIZ's assistance.

The CLiCA program focuses on restoring degraded land, improving forest and pasture management, introducing climate-smart agricultural practices and strengthening integrated river basin management.

Sheralizoda noted that Tajikistan faces growing climate-related challenges, including glacier melting, changing water availability, droughts, floods and landslides, which affect ecosystems, infrastructure and local communities.

He also highlighted the country's updated Nationally Determined Contribution, which sets targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 10% by 2030 and 15% by 2035 compared with 1990 levels. With sufficient financial and technological support, these targets could reach 25% and 40%, respectively.

The committee estimated that implementing the measures under Tajikistan's NDC 3.0 for 2026-2035 would require $20-22.5 billion, depending on the implementation scenario.

The program's priority areas include coordinating investment in landscape restoration and sustainable water management, as well as developing systems to assess improvements in ecosystem health, water access and local living conditions.