Water management, biodiversity top agenda of Tajik-Kazakh talks at COP31

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Tajikistan and Kazakhstan have discussed expanding cooperation on water resource management, biodiversity conservation and combating desertification, according to Tajikistan's Committee for Environmental Protection.

The discussions took place on the sidelines of the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, during a meeting between Committee Chairman Bahodur Sheralizoda and Kazakhstan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Alibek Kuantyrov.

The sides discussed bilateral cooperation in environmental protection, the sustainable use of natural resources, climate change mitigation and the implementation of regional and international environmental initiatives.

Particular attention was paid to ecosystem protection, biodiversity conservation, water management and combating desertification.

The two sides also emphasized the importance of exchanging experience and information and strengthening coordination within international and regional organizations.

The committee noted that a memorandum of understanding signed by the relevant agencies of the two countries on May 3, 2023, provides a basis for further developing bilateral environmental cooperation.

For reference, environmental cooperation is part of the broader strategic partnership between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan with water management being a particularly important area of their cooperation due to the countries' shared interests in the sustainable use of Central Asia's transboundary water resources. Tajikistan is an upstream country in the region's major river systems, while water availability is essential for agriculture, energy generation and economic development across Central Asia. In 2023, Tajikistan renewed a memorandum of understanding on environmental cooperation with Kazakhstan, providing a framework for further collaboration in this field.

The two countries also participate in wider regional efforts to address environmental challenges, including the protection of water resources and ecosystems in the Aral Sea basin. These issues require coordination among Central Asian states, particularly in monitoring water quality, improving resource management and developing sustainable approaches to environmental protection.