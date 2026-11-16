Iran's IRGC claims seizure of US MQM-170 drone on Qeshm Island

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has seized one US-owned MQM-170 unmanned aerial vehicle in the southern part of Qeshm Island, the IRGC said.

"On Monday, a US military MQM-170 UAV was brought down intact in the southern part of Qeshm Island as a result of a successful electronic warfare operation," the report states.

The IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) reports that this is the eighth UAV of this type to be captured intact by the IRGC in the Strait of Hormuz region through electronic warfare.

The IRGC notes that although the US military deploys various advanced assets, including multi-million-dollar MQ-9, MQ-1, and MQM-170 UAVs, as well as others, to the battlefield, they are either captured or destroyed by personnel of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The incident comes amid renewed escalation in tensions between the United States and Iran, which intensified on July 8. On that day, US forces launched several waves of strikes against Iranian territory, claiming they were responding to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes marked the first US military action against Iran since a memorandum was signed between Washington and Tehran.

On the same day, US President Donald Trump announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran. In response, Tehran began striking US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman.

The conflict has brought maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz to a standstill.