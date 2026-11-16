Tokayev calls for fair conditions in Kazakhstan's local elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has stressed the need to ensure equal conditions for all candidates and political parties ahead of the early elections to maslikhats (local representative bodies) at all levels, scheduled for November 29, 2026.

According to the president's press service, he made the remarks during a meeting with Chairman of Kazakhstan's Central Election Commission Nurlan Abdirov.

During the meeting, Tokayev was briefed on the election authorities' preparations for the early elections.

The president stressed that the voting process should be conducted in line with the constitutional principle of "Law and Order" and that all candidates and political parties should have equal opportunities.

Tokayev also noted that the upcoming renewal of the maslikhat membership would significantly strengthen the work of local representative bodies.

On September 24, 2026, Tokayev announced plans to hold early elections to maslikhats at all levels while speaking at the first session of the Kazakhstan People's Council (Qazaqstan Khalyq Kenesi).

On October 12, Tokayev signed a decree terminating the powers of maslikhats at all levels ahead of schedule. According to the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan, a total of 3,447 deputies are to be elected to 228 maslikhats across the country. Of these, 668 seats will be allocated to regional maslikhats, 626 to city maslikhats, and 2,153 to district maslikhats.