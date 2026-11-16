Uzbekneftegaz holds talks with Citi, global investors on financial performance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Uzbekistan's state-owned oil and gas company Uzbekneftegaz has held talks in Tashkent on Monday, November 16, with representatives of US financial institution Citi and leading international investment companies to discuss its financial performance, investment program and development plans.

According to Uzbekneftegaz, the meeting included a presentation on the company's financial position and operational performance, including hydrocarbon production volumes, geological exploration results and projects to modernize its processing facilities.

Moreover, the discussions covered the company's investment program and its financing sources, debt management, liquidity position and engagement with international credit rating agencies.

During the meeting, investors raised questions about Uzbekneftegaz's current operations, financial indicators and plans for future development. Company representatives provided responses on these issues.

The parties agreed to continue dialogue and develop further cooperation.

Citi, formally Citigroup Inc., is a US-based global financial services company providing corporate and investment banking, capital markets, financing, treasury and trade solutions, and other financial services. The bank operates in nearly 160 countries and jurisdictions, serving corporations, governments, institutional investors and other clients. Its investment banking division provides advisory services and debt and equity capital markets solutions, including support for companies seeking financing.

Uzbekneftegaz is Uzbekistan's state-owned national oil and gas company, established in 1992. Its operations cover the exploration, production, processing, storage and sale of hydrocarbons, as well as oil refining and petrochemical production. The company operates across the oil and gas value chain through major assets and subsidiaries, including the Bukhara Oil Refinery, Shurtan Gas Chemical Complex and Uzbekistan GTL plant. Uzbekneftegaz plays a central role in the country's energy sector and is responsible for a significant share of domestic natural gas production.