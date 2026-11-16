Financial Chain Corporation marks 24 years of business (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Financial Chain Corporation (FCHAIN) marked the 24th anniversary of its founding on November 1. Established in 2002, the company has steadily expanded its international presence and today provides professional services to business and corporate clients in 22 countries.

FCHAIN provides its clients with a range of services, including accounting, HR, audit, tax advisory, payroll services, legal support and business consulting.

Over the past 24 years, the company has expanded its international experience and service capabilities while staying true to the principles that guide its work. Taking responsibility for clients’ financial matters, business decisions and time remains central to FCHAIN’s approach.

In financial and business consulting, trust is the foundation of long-term partnerships. FCHAIN places particular emphasis on maintaining consistent quality and high service standards in its relationships with clients. The confidence clients have placed in the company over the past 24 years remains one of its most valuable achievements.

To mark the anniversary, FCHAIN organised a special event for its employees. The gathering brought colleagues together to celebrate the company’s achievements and spend time with one another outside their usual working environment.

The people behind the company have played an important role in FCHAIN’s development. Across different countries and departments, employees contribute their expertise, professionalism and collective efforts to the company’s continued growth.

Looking ahead, FCHAIN aims to adapt to the changing needs of the business environment, further improve the quality of its services and strengthen its position in international markets. The company remains committed to supporting its clients as a reliable business partner and building long-term professional relationships.