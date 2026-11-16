Azerbaijani school in Berlin holds Victory Day classes (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The latest classes at the weekend school operating at the Khari-Bulbul House of Azerbaijani Culture in Berlin with the support of Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Work with Diaspora were dedicated to Victory Day, celebrated on November 8, the State Committee said.

The classes began with the national anthem of Azerbaijan, followed by a moment of respect in memory of the martyrs.

Elgun Niftali, director of the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Berlin, and Sevda Badaliouri, head of the Khari-Bulbul Azerbaijani Cultural Center, congratulated the students on Victory Day and wished them success in their studies.

Teacher Parvana Aslanova spoke to the students about the significance of the historic victory achieved in the Great Patriotic War, the heroism of the martyrs, and the self-sacrifice of veterans. She noted that the victory, achieved under the leadership of Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, fills every Azerbaijani with immense pride and honor.

Under the guidance of teacher Sama Karimli, the children also prepared drawings and crafts dedicated to Victory Day. They recited patriotic poems and performed patriotic songs during the classes.

The educational sessions aim to instill national and spiritual values and a knowledge of history in the younger generation living abroad, while preserving their native language and culture.