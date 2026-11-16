Azerbaijan MP calls for more funding for child rehabilitation support

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Additional funding is needed to expand rehabilitation support for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, and other neurodevelopmental conditions, genetic abnormalities, and brain injuries, Soltan Mammadov, a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament Health Committee said, Trend's correspondent reports.

He made the announcement during the first-reading discussion of the draft law “On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027” at today’s plenary session of parliament.

The MP spoke favorably of the funding of state health care programs through the Compulsory Health Insurance Fund starting in 2026 and stated that he supports this approach.

At the same time, he emphasized the importance of oversight and monitoring to ensure the successful implementation of measures targeting vulnerable population groups that require the continuous provision of services.

Mammadov noted that the state provides rehabilitation support to children with neurodevelopmental conditions such as autism spectrum disorder, Down syndrome, and cerebral palsy, as well as those with genetic abnormalities and brain damage.

However, the increase in the number of children in this category observed in recent years makes it necessary to expand existing support.