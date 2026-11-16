Uniper plans €6B investment in growth projects through early 2030s

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. German energy company Uniper plans to invest around 6 billion euros in growth projects through the early 2030s, aiming to increase earnings and shareholder returns, according to an announcement made at its Capital Markets Day in London.

The company expects its existing portfolio to generate adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 1.1–1.3 billion euros in 2026, compared with 1.1 billion euros in 2025. This figure is projected to increase to 1.2–1.5 billion euros in 2027.

In the medium term, Uniper targets adjusted EBITDA of 1.2–1.6 billion euros, with new growth projects expected to make increasingly significant contributions to earnings.

According to the company, its strategy is based on expected growth in European electricity consumption, rising demand for flexible power generation and resilient demand for natural gas. Uniper said approximately 1.3 billion euros in growth capital expenditure had already been committed since 2023, with more than 20 projects currently underway. Around 60–70 percent of the planned 6 billion euros in growth investments is expected to be allocated to flexible generation, primarily through the construction of new gas-fired power plants and the conversion of existing assets.

The company also sees opportunities to expand its business through data center development. Around 700 megawatts of grid capacity has already been secured for projects at an advanced stage of development, while its broader portfolio offers potential for grid connections on a gigawatt scale.

Meanwhile, approximately 25–30 percent of planned growth capital expenditure is expected to be directed toward green generation, including solar photovoltaic, onshore wind and battery storage projects, as well as pumped-storage facilities and the expansion of existing hydropower assets.

Among the projects under development and implementation, Uniper highlighted approximately 570 MW of solar and onshore wind capacity in Europe and the UK, the refurbishment of the 160 MW Happurg pumped-storage plant in Germany, and the addition of around 50 MW of hydropower capacity along Sweden's Ume River.

In its Greener Commodities segment, the company plans to further diversify its global natural gas portfolio while selectively expanding into lower-carbon energy carriers.

Uniper, which is among the three largest gas suppliers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH), targets natural gas supply and sales volumes of 200–250 terawatt-hours in the medium term, focusing on long-term contracts, geographical diversification and supply flexibility.

Dividend growth and shareholder returns

Alongside its investment program, Uniper plans to increase shareholder returns through a progressive dividend policy.

The company is targeting medium-term dividend growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7 percent, supported by a proposed base dividend of 300 million euros, growing cash generation and a stronger earnings base.

"Our strong balance sheet gives us the capacity to invest in growth while maintaining financial discipline. We will allocate capital against attractive risk-adjusted return requirements, with a clear focus on improving earnings quality," said Uniper Chief Financial Officer Christian Barr.

Uniper CEO Michael Lewis said the company was entering its next development phase from a position of strength, with a portfolio of assets playing an important role in Europe's energy system.

"By investing selectively and strengthening the quality of our earnings, we aim to create long-term value for shareholders while continuing to play a leading role in security of supply and the energy transition," he said.

Uniper's investment and business profile

Uniper is one of the five largest power generators and the second-largest flexible power provider in northwestern Europe, with operations across Germany, the UK, Ireland, the Benelux countries and the Nordic region. The company has approximately 18.5 GW of power generation capacity and employs around 7,000 people. It is also a major natural gas trader and one of northwestern Europe's leading LNG importers.

Uniper supplies energy and related services to approximately 1,000 municipalities and industrial companies in Germany and is the country's largest operator of gas storage facilities and hydropower plants.