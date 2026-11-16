Azerbaijan promotes COP29 legacy initiatives during first week of COP31 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Azerbaijan’s delegation held a series of bilateral meetings and special events to promote initiatives linked to the legacy of COP29 during the first week of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, as Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev announced in a post on his X account.

He said that during the first week of COP31, he had taken part in discussions on the climate agenda and the conference’s potential outcomes, as well as speaking at high-level discussions on climate change.

Rafiyev also held bilateral meetings with Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Secretary-General Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Executive Secretary Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, and Balázs Hendrich, Executive Director of the Organization of Turkic States' office in Hungary.

"Special events for promotion of COP29 legacy initiatives were organized by the delegation of Azerbaijan in partnership with international partners, such as the World Health Organization (WHO), UNESCO, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), on advancing climate action in health, energy and education. Looking forward to building on this momentum in the second week!" the deputy minister wrote.

COP31 is being held in Antalya from November 9 to 20 under Türkiye’s presidency, as part of an arrangement involving a partnership with Australia. Türkiye is hosting the conference, with its Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, Murat Kurum, serving as COP31 President. Australia’s Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen, is leading the negotiations.

The conference is focused on accelerating the implementation of the Paris Agreement, mobilizing climate finance, strengthening climate adaptation measures and advancing the transition to cleaner energy sources. Particular attention is being paid to translating national climate commitments into concrete projects and investments, while taking the needs of developing countries into account.

COP31 also includes the 21st session of the Conference of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol (CMP21) and the eighth session of the Conference of the Parties serving as the meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement (CMA8).