TBC Uzbekistan launches business, corporate cards for SMEs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. TBC Uzbekistan has launched business and corporate debit cards for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), expanding its digital banking services.

According to TBC, the new products are part of TBC Business, a fully digital banking platform for businesses launched in December 2024. More than 45,000 businesses have registered on the platform since its introduction.

Business debit cards are designed for individual entrepreneurs, allowing them to withdraw cash directly from business accounts, manage operational expenses and keep personal and business finances separate. The cards also complement existing services that enable entrepreneurs to accept customer payments, pay suppliers and make business purchases online without visiting a bank branch.

Corporate cards are intended for legal entities and can be issued to employees to cover routine business expenses, including travel, business meetings and hospitality. Companies can set individual spending limits for each employee and transaction category, providing greater control over corporate expenditures.

"TBC Business is designed to help Uzbekistan's growing pool of SMEs seamlessly handle their daily financial needs, from banking and payments to accessing the capital they need to grow," Nika Kurdiani, CEO of TBC Uzbekistan, said.

He added that the launch of business and corporate cards would expand the platform's capabilities while giving entrepreneurs and companies greater control over their day-to-day spending.

Both products are issued as Visa Business Platinum cards. Cardholders can access airport commercial important person (CIP) lounges and special offers under the Visa Business Platinum program, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

The launch follows the introduction of several other services within TBC Business, including a dedicated mobile application, secured and unsecured SME loans, digital payroll services and QR-code payments.

In June 2025, TBC Uzbekistan also acquired a majority stake in BILLZ, a local retail management software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. The acquisition expanded the TBC Business ecosystem by adding retail management and operational tools to its financial services offering.

TBC Uzbekistan is part of London-listed TBC Bank Group, a financial services group operating in Georgia and Uzbekistan.