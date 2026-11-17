BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. On November 16, Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with military personnel who had been promoted to senior military ranks under a decree issued by the President of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense reported.

At the meeting, following the reading of the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated November 7, 2026, conferring the senior military ranks of “Lieutenant General” and “Major General” upon servicemen of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as the relevant order of the Minister of Defense, the officers were presented senior military ranks.

Conveying the congratulations of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to the servicemen, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov wished them success in their future military service.

In turn, the awarded officers expressed their gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, as well as to the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for the confidence entrusted to them.