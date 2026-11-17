BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. A fourth tanker has struck a sea mine near the Strait of Hormuz in the past 24 hours.

This was reported by the Iranian Navy.

The tanker reportedly struck a naval mine in the eastern part of the strait on Monday while following a route not authorized by Iran. The incident sparked a fire on board the vessel and caused significant damage.

The Iranian Navy emphasized the importance of complying with maritime regulations and coordinating with Iran's armed forces to ensure safe passage.