Azerbaijan, UK discuss strengthening strategic partnership prospects

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom have discussed prospects for strengthening the strategic partnership and achieving practical results in areas covered by the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The issue was discussed during a phone conversation between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Ed Miliband on November 16.

Bayramov once again congratulated Miliband on his appointment as Secretary of State and wished him success in his endeavors.

During the conversation, the sides discussed the current state and future prospects of bilateral relations, as well as the importance of continuing high-level political dialogue.

In this context, they highlighted the significance of the meeting between the two countries' leaders during the recent European Political Community (EPC) Summit and the adoption of the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland for the development of bilateral relations.

The parties also discussed regional security issues and exchanged views on the current situation in the South Caucasus.

Bayramov informed his counterpart about Azerbaijan's efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region, open communications, and expand economic cooperation.

The conversation also covered other regional and international issues of mutual interest.