Tajikistan cuts power losses to 12.5% in first nine months of 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Electricity losses in Tajikistan's power system fell by 2.7 percentage points year-on-year to 12.5% in the first nine months of 2026.

According to the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources, Minister Daler Juma presented the figures on November 12 during an address to the Majlisi Namoyandagon, the lower chamber of the Majlisi Oli (Supreme Assembly).

To further reduce losses, Tajikistan is implementing projects to install smart meters, upgrade metering systems and rehabilitate power grids.

The country is also working to expand regional energy cooperation and integrate its power grid into the Central Asian Unified Power System. In this regard, Juma highlighted the importance of implementing the regional CASA-1000 project, constructing the South–North power transmission line and connecting the northern part of Tajikistan's power system to the regional grid.

Juma also reported on efforts to improve the regulatory framework for the energy sector. A draft Energy Code of the Republic of Tajikistan is being developed to establish a unified legal framework. Its adoption is expected to help attract private investment, develop a competitive electricity market, promote digitalization and improve the efficiency of energy sector management.

The minister also emphasized the importance of meeting the petroleum product needs of the national economy and the population. He noted that building up the necessary reserves and ensuring an uninterrupted and stable supply to the domestic market remain among the government's energy policy priorities.

The Ministry of Energy and Water Resources will next focus on continuing construction of the Rogun Hydropower Plant, rehabilitating existing power plants, developing renewable energy sources, modernizing electricity networks, ensuring petroleum supplies to the domestic market, and improving water resource management.