Azerbaijan wins seats on ITU Council and Radio Regulations Board (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Azerbaijan was elected to the Council of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for the 2027–2030 term during an election held in Doha on November 16 as part of the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport said in a joint statement.

According to the statement, Sitara Mehdiyeva, an employee of the Azerbaijan Space Agency (Azercosmos), which is part of the AZCON Holding structure, was elected to the organization's Radio Regulations Board (RRB) for the 2027–2030 term.

The statement noted that the elections took place amid intense international competition. Of the ITU's 194 member states, 48 are elected to the organization's Council. Azerbaijan secured 129 votes, the highest number among candidates in the Eastern Europe and Northern Asia region, which it represents.

The RRB consists of 12 members elected from among the ITU's 194 member states. Azerbaijan's candidate received 111 votes, the highest number in the country's respective group.

The ITU is a specialized international organization responsible for coordinating the global allocation of radio frequencies and satellite orbits, as well as developing international technical standards for information and communication technologies.

Azerbaijan has been a member of the ITU since 1992. It was previously elected to the Council in 2014, 2018 and 2022, and to the RRB in 2018 and 2022, remaining actively involved in the organization's activities.

Azerbaijan's election to the ITU Council for the fourth consecutive time, alongside the election of its candidate to the RRB, reflects the trust placed in the country by the international telecommunications community.

Membership in the ITU Council enables Azerbaijan to participate directly in defining the organization's strategic priorities and operational directions, making key decisions and shaping the global digital agenda. The election of an Azerbaijani candidate to the RRB also provides an opportunity to contribute to discussions on radio frequency and satellite orbit regulations, the efficient use of the radio spectrum, and improvements to the relevant international regulatory framework.