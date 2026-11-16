Azerbaijan joins ECO talks on regional cooperation in Islamabad (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. A delegation led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov participated in the 30th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), held in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, on November 16, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

During the meeting, the deputy minister outlined Azerbaijan’s position on strengthening cooperation within the ECO framework, the institutional development of the organization, and potential collaboration in the spheres of trade, economy, transport, energy, and digitalization.

The contribution of the 17th ECO Summit, held last year in Khankendi, and the inaugural "ECO Week" to the advancement of regional cooperation was highlighted, as was the importance of implementing the agreements reached.

The role of transport, energy, and digital infrastructure projects, initiated and supported by Azerbaijan, in enhancing regional connectivity was noted. Furthermore, the importance of supporting the activities of ECO institutions based in Azerbaijan was emphasized.

The deputy minister also briefed on Azerbaijan’s efforts to ensure sustainable peace and stability in the region, the reconstruction and construction work underway in the territories liberated from occupation, and the return of former internally displaced persons.

At the conclusion of the meeting, a final document titled the "Islamabad Communiqué" was adopted.

During the visit, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, received the heads of delegations from the ECO member states, including Deputy Minister Elnur Mammadov.