BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Another group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has been relocated to the Azerbaijan's city of Khojavand, the village of Guzeykhirman in Khojavand district, the village of Soltanly in Jabrayil district, and the village of Jahangirbayli in Zangilan district.

At this stage, 36 families (140 people) have been relocated to the city of Khojavand, 12 families (45 people) to the village of Guzeykhirman, 17 families (74 people) to the village of Soltanly in Jabrayil district, and 18 families (74 people) to the village of Jahangirbayli in Zangilan district.

The resettled families are former internally displaced persons who had been temporarily housed in various regions of the republic, primarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.