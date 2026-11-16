Azerbaijani boxers begin European U-23 Championships in Croatia with victories (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The European U-23 Boxing Championships have kicked off in the Croatian city of Poreč. On the opening day of the tournament, which features 276 athletes from 39 countries, both members of the Azerbaijani national team secured victories.

The Azerbaijan Boxing Federation stated in a report.

According to the report, Muhammadali Ashiraliyev (60 kg) faced Georgios Plias (Greece) in the round of 32. The Azerbaijani boxer won 3–2 (28:29, 29:28, 29:28, 29:28, 28:29). In his next bout, Ashiraliyev will face Abdullah Rahal (Israel), who received a bye in the opening round.

Nijat Alyrzayev (70 kg) also advanced to the round of 16. In his opening bout, he defeated Idris Ahmed Khlifi (Belgium) with a commanding performance in the third round. Alyrzayev will next face Edgaras Trotenskis (Lithuania).

Both bouts will take place on November 18.

The championships will conclude on November 24.