New Digital ID Verification Required for Terminal Payments Over 500 AZN

To boost payment security and meet new legal standards, customers making cash payments or transfers over 500 AZN at Milliön terminals must now verify their identity digitally.

Identity verification can be completed quickly using the Bir ID (via the Birbank app), SİMA, or MyGov mobile applications.

How the Verification Process Works:

Select your desired service and enter the payment amount at the terminal.

If the amount exceeds 500 AZN, the screen will prompt you to choose a verification method (Bir ID, SİMA, or MyGov).

Select your preferred app to generate a QR code on the terminal screen.

Open the corresponding app on your smartphone and scan the QR code to confirm your identity.

Once successfully verified, proceed to complete your payment.

Important Reminder: To ensure a smooth transaction, please verify that you have at least one of these digital ID apps active on your phone before making large payments.

As the payment terminal network of the Bir ecosystem, Milliön is the undisputed leader in Azerbaijan's transition from cash to electronic payments. Built on the core principles of convenience, speed, and reliability, the network makes managing daily payments completely effortless and secure.

Milliön Customer Service: *0010