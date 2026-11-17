BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that four commanders of units belonging to the military wing of the Hamas movement had been killed in strikes carried out in various areas of the Gaza Strip.

This was stated in a statement issued by the Israeli military.

According to the IDF, Muammen Razek Shangdali, a platoon commander in Hamas's Western Jabalia Battalion, was killed in a strike in the Jabalia area. During other operations, the IDF also killed platoon commander Hussam Salehi, who had entered Israeli territory during the October 7 attack, as well as two other unit commanders.

The Israeli military claims that those killed had been planning attacks against Israeli troops and civilians, while also systematically violating the ceasefire and working to restore Hamas's combat capabilities.

The IDF noted that all four were killed in airstrikes.