Hikmet Hajiyev discusses Azerbaijan-EU Cooperation with Magdalena Grono

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev and Magdalena Grono, the European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, discussed the Azerbaijan-EU partnership during a meeting.

Hikmet Hajiyev shared the information in a post on his X page .

He noted that the meeting also focused on evolving Azerbaijan-EU cooperation agenda, as well as key regional and international developments.

The sides also exchanged views on advancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including energy security, connectivity, and regional stability.