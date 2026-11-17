BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Iran's natural gas liquids production rose by 1.3% in 2025 compared to 2024.

According to Trend's calculation, based on statistical data from the Italian company Eni, Iran's natural gas liquids production in 2025 totaled 1.328 million barrels per day. In 2024, this figure was 1.311 million barrels per day.

The above-mentioned product's output amounted to 986,000 barrels per day in 2019, 1.04 million in 2020, 1.08 million in 2021, 1.13 million in 2022, and 1.31 million in 2023.

Compared to 2019, this figure rose by 34.7%.

Globally, Iran ranked third in natural gas liquids production after the US and Saudi Arabia, and first in the Middle East, accounting for 8.1% of global production.

While Iran's annual gas production stood at 297 billion cubic meters (bcm), it fell to 242 bcm following US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran. That is, damage to the country's infrastructure resulted in an annual decline of 55 bcm in gas production. Before the attacks, Iran already faced an annual gas supply deficit of 45 bcm. Following the attacks, the country's gas deficit rose to 100 bcm per year.

With approximately 34 trillion cubic meters of gas reserves, Iran is considered the world's second-largest holder of natural gas reserves. Iran currently has 22 active gas fields. The country produces 1.1 bcm of rich gas per day from its gas fields.