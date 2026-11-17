BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. A tanker came under attack off the coast of Oman, after which a fire broke out on board the vessel.

This was reported by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

According to the agency, the incident occurred 7 nautical miles north of the city of Khasab, Oman. According to information received from a third party, the tanker, which was transiting the Strait of Hormuz, came under attack and lost propulsion. As a result of the incident, a fire broke out in the engine room.

UKMTO clarified that all crew members are safe.