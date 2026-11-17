BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Sarawak Shell Berhad (SSB), a subsidiary of Shell plc, has commenced production from the Rosmari and Marjoram gas fields, located 220 kilometers off the coast of Sarawak, Malaysia, Shell said on November 17.

“Shell is proud of its long and successful history in Malaysia,” said Peter Costello, President, Upstream. “We have strong expertise in this basin, and the start-up of Rosmari-Marjoram contributes to production growth into the 2030s. This project builds on decades of experience to bring new gas supply online efficiently and competitively.”

Gas produced from the Rosmari-Marjoram fields will be transported through a pipeline to a newly constructed onshore gas processing plant in Bintulu, Sarawak, before being supplied to the PETRONAS LNG Complex.

The offshore platform is powered by solar panels, with diesel generators serving as a backup when required. Meanwhile, the onshore processing plant uses electricity from the predominantly hydropower-based local grid, supplemented by renewable energy certificates to ensure 100% renewable power.

Shell has a long-standing presence in Malaysia, having drilled the country's first oil well in 1910 and commenced offshore gas production in 1982. In addition to Rosmari-Marjoram, the company holds interests in several producing fields off Sarawak, including Timi and Gorek, while continuing to explore further opportunities in the basin.

The development also highlights Shell's partnership with PETRONAS, through Malaysia Petroleum Management and PETRONAS Carigali Sdn. Bhd., combining technical expertise and investment to create long-term value.

Project details

The Rosmari and Marjoram deep-water gas fields were discovered in 2014 and are located at water depths of approximately 800 meters. Their gas contains hydrogen sulphide, making it sour gas, which is safely removed at the onshore processing facility.

Shell took the final investment decision on the Rosmari-Marjoram development in September 2022.

The project comprises a subsea tie-back, an unmanned wellhead platform, a 207-kilometer pipeline connecting the offshore facilities to the shore, and an onshore gas processing plant in Bintulu. The offshore platform is designed to operate on solar power when unmanned, with battery storage providing up to three days of electricity. Diesel generators are available as a backup and are also used when personnel visit the platform for maintenance activities.

SSB operates the Rosmari-Marjoram project with a 71% equity interest. The other partners are PETRONAS Carigali Sdn. Bhd., INPEX Malaysia E&P 2E Sdn. Bhd. and SEARAH (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., formerly known as Seara Energy Sdn. Bhd.

The project contributes to Shell's commitment to bring upstream and integrated gas projects online between 2025 and 2030, with combined peak production exceeding 1.4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).

The onshore gas processing plant is SSB's largest onshore project in Sarawak since the late 1970s.