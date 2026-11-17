BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Kazakhstan's industrial output increased by 9.3% from January through October 2026, Minister of Industry and Construction Yersayin Nagaspayev said at a government meeting.

According to the government's press service, he noted that, as part of the implementation of instructions issued by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, 200 new enterprises are scheduled to be launched across the country in 2026, with total investments exceeding 1.7 trillion tenge ($3.8 billion).

According to the minister, the projects are expected to create more than 17,000 jobs, including 5,500 in rural areas. Once operating at full capacity, the enterprises are expected to generate annual output worth approximately 1.5 trillion tenge ($3.4 billion), including 500 billion tenge ($1.1 billion) worth of export products.

"Since the beginning of the year, 125 projects have already been launched, with investments totaling 900 billion tenge ($2 billion). The remaining projects are at the final stage of implementation and are being prepared for launch. These projects make it possible to develop new types of products for Kazakhstan, including railway tyres, gear wheels, press equipment, laminate flooring, drip irrigation systems, and aluminum capsules for coffee machines," the minister said.

He also highlighted the role of the digital register of Kazakhstani commodity producers in supporting domestic manufacturers.

To date, more than 50,000 applications have been processed through the system, with around 2,600 manufacturers and 72,000 product items registered.

Following the integration of the register with major procurement platforms, domestic products were given priority in 94,000 procurement procedures since the beginning of the year.

Currency conversions are based on the National Bank’s exchange rate of $1 = 444.4 tenge as of November 17, 2026.