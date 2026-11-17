BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Iran and Oman noted the importance of maintaining stability in the region, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The issue was discussed during the meeting between Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and the Foreign Minister of Oman Badr Albusaidi in Muscat on Tuesday (November 17).

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the importance of strengthening cooperation and consultations among regional countries to safeguard their shared interests.

Discussions were also held regarding bilateral relations between Iran and Oman.

The Iranian minister congratulated his counterpart on the occasion of the National Day of Oman and highlighted the significance of friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries across all sectors.

The Iranian foreign minister arrived in Oman last night for an official visit.